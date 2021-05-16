Left Menu

Seven Israeli forces injured in car ramming in Sheikh Jarrah

At least seven Israeli forces sustained injuries in car ramming operation in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven Israeli forces sustained injuries in car ramming operation in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. According to a local media, unknown driver rammed the vehicle into four Israeli soldiers at Sheikh Jarrah checkpoint.

As the conflict entered its seventh day on Sunday, the death toll in Palestine due to Israeli airstrikes has reached 188. Among those killed were 55 children, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Another 1,230 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli attacks, reported The Times of Israel citing the ministry.

The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the last week. Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. A day before, Israeli warplanes on Saturday destroyed a building in Gaza City with offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and the American Associated Press. Al-Jala Tower is the fourth multi-storey building targeted by Israeli warplanes since Monday, reported Anadolu News Agency.

The offices of Mayadeen Company for media services, radio station of Voice of Prisoners, and Doha Media Center were among the media offices destroyed by the shelling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

