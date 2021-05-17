Left Menu

One person dead, several injured in Toronto shooting - Police

At least one person was killed in a shooting in Canada's Toronto, while four others were injured, city police said.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 17-05-2021 05:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 05:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], May 17 (ANI/Sputnik): At least one person was killed in a shooting in Canada's Toronto, while four others were injured, city police said. "SHOOTING: Willowridge Rd + Eglinton Av W 2:21 pm [18:21 GMT on Sunday] - Reports man got out of a car and started shooting - Multiple people struck - Injuries are very serious," Toronto Police Operations said on Twitter.

In a later update, police said that one of the people injured in the shooting had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased. CTV reported on Sunday that there were a total of five people injured in the shooting, including one person without vital signs.

According to CTV, the suspect reportedly fled the site of the crime in a black car. Nearby buildings were damaged by gunfire and a car was discovered riddled with bullet holes. (ANI/Sputnik)

