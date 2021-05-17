Left Menu

PML-N won't appeal against adding Shehbaz's name in Pakistan's Exit Control List

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said it will not file an appeal with the interior ministry for a review of the decision to include Shehbaz Shairf's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 17-05-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 07:10 IST
PML-N won't appeal against adding Shehbaz's name in Pakistan's Exit Control List
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said it will not file an appeal with the interior ministry for a review of the decision to include Shehbaz Shairf's name on the Exit Control List (ECL). The Pakistani Interior Ministry has been directed to add opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to the country's Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval from the Federal Cabinet on Thursday.

Talking to a media persons in Lahore, party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurganzeb said that an appeal is made when there is no existing court order [pertaining to a case]. "We won't appeal for a review [of the inclusion] with the interior ministry; the government has to review it instead," she said adding, "now the LHC and Supreme Court have to take notice [of the situation]," as reported by Tribune.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, a subcommittee of the federal cabinet recommended placing Shehbaz' name on the ECL to stop him from leaving the country while cases against him were underway. Informing the media about the development, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the cabinet would accept the recommendation soon, as reported by the Tribune.

The minister maintained that the PML-N president was trying to escape from the country because of the reopening of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. "He [Shehbaz] chose the time of Sehri to run away knowing that the [Hudaibiya Paper Mills] case was about to be reopened," he said. Earlier on May 8, the PML-N leader was barred from flying from the Lahore airport to the UK via Qatar in the early hours of the day by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), hours after the LHC granted him permission to travel abroad once for medical treatment.

On April 22, a referee bench of the LHC ruled in favour of granting bail to the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in an assets beyond means and money laundering case, disagreeing with Justice Asjad Javed Ghural's dissenting note to the decision of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter begins in Srinagar

An encounter started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar, said Kashmir Zone Police on Monday. Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. JmuKmrPolice, tweeted Kashmir ...

Online gambling soared during lockdown especially among regular gamblers: Study

Regular gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published today 17 May in the Journal of Gambling St...

China bars foreign curriculum, ownership in some private schools

Chinas State Council announced new laws halting the teaching of foreign curriculum in schools from kindergarten to grade nine K-9 and prohibiting the ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign entities. The laws, which will ...

WRAPUP-China's industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts

Chinas factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.Industrial production grew 9.8 in April from a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021