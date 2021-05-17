Left Menu

Israeli warplanes have continued air strikes at several locations of Gaza City early morning with the death toll nearing 200 as country's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 07:33 IST
Israel launches heavy air strikes on Gaza: Death toll nears 200
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli warplanes have continued air strikes at several locations of Gaza City early morning with the death toll nearing 200 as country's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flatten three buildings and kill at least 42 people on Sunday, as reported by Aljazeera news.

Israel's bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more, and flattened at least two residential buildings. The home of Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, was also targeted, as reported by Aljazeera news.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began last Monday. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children. The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the worst outbreak of violence in years in Palestine and Israel.

US President Biden conferred with Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, about efforts to broker a cease-fire. While supporting Israel's right to defend itself from rocket attacks by Hamas militants, Biden urged Mr. Netanyahu to protect civilians and journalists. Over the past week, the 15-member U.N. Security Council met privately at least twice to discuss ways of reducing tensions. But efforts to reach an agreement on a statement or to hold an open meeting had faced resistance from the United States, Israel's biggest defender on the council.

Even before Sunday morning's attack, Israeli airstrikes had intensified over the weekend, with an attack on a house in a refugee camp in Gaza that killed 10 members of an extended family, including women and children, and another that destroyed a high-rise that housed media outlets of Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

