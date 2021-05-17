Left Menu

Schools in US under pressure to reopen for in-person learning

Schools in United States are under pressure to open in-person learning given the authorization of a vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and new federal guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks indoors or outdoors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 07:41 IST
Schools in US under pressure to reopen for in-person learning
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Schools in United States are under pressure to open in-person learning given the authorization of a vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and new federal guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks indoors or outdoors. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in an interview with The Hill reiterated that he expects all schools to fully reopen in the fall and said the vaccine and mask guidance updates this week will likely adjust how schools plan for the next school year.

"I'm hopeful that with another month under our belt and continued lowered transmission rates, whatever fears some may have about fall are going to dissipate, and we're going to be able to return to school every day, all day for all children," Cardona said. The Education Department has not issued new guidance to schools at this point, but on Saturday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the continued use of masks and social distancing in schools.

The Pfizer-BioNTech authorization was granted for most high school-aged students after the administration said it achieved getting a majority of K-8 schools fully reopened by Biden's 100th day in office. Cardona said the administration needs to "aim higher" beyond the original goal and give high schoolers the same opportunity to return. More officials have joined in the appeals to reopen for the upcoming school year in recent days, including Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, who said Thursday that school should be open "full blast" by the fall, as reported by the Hill.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) -- the second-largest teachers union in the U.S. -- announced her support Thursday as well as a USD 5 million campaign to get educators to meet with parents about returning strategies and safety precautions. She told The Hill that vaccines became the "real game-changer" in the effort to get children back in schools, saying it's ramped up in the last few weeks amid a downturn in cases and emerging data on the vaccines' effectiveness.

"As a result, we felt that it was time to be unequivocal and unambiguous about reopening schools full time, and having the resources to recover and to reimagine," she said. Most parents have expressed support for their children to return to school in recent weeks, with a Hart Research study finding almost three in four parents backed a fully in-person school year starting in the fall, putting additional pressure on schools.

The pandemic and the related school closures have pushed millions of women out of the workforce, as many had to end their employment in order to take care of their children as schools operated remotely, as reported by The Hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter begins in Srinagar

An encounter started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar, said Kashmir Zone Police on Monday. Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. JmuKmrPolice, tweeted Kashmir ...

Online gambling soared during lockdown especially among regular gamblers: Study

Regular gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published today 17 May in the Journal of Gambling St...

China bars foreign curriculum, ownership in some private schools

Chinas State Council announced new laws halting the teaching of foreign curriculum in schools from kindergarten to grade nine K-9 and prohibiting the ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign entities. The laws, which will ...

WRAPUP-China's industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts

Chinas factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.Industrial production grew 9.8 in April from a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021