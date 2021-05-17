Left Menu

Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that it will lift the mandatory quarantine requirement for foreign visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 17-05-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 08:20 IST
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that it will lift the mandatory quarantine requirement for foreign visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement announcing the new measures, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia said that the exempted groups who received full doses of one of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health will be allowed to enter the Kingdom without the need for a quarantine period, provided they present an official vaccination certificate before and upon their arrival.

"The GACA stressed on the air carriers the need to carry all travellers who are not Saudi citizens and the exempted travellers, immunized and unvaccinated groups the health certificates approved in the Kingdom (Coronavirus examination certificates PCR) not exceeding 72 hours from the flight time for those over 8 years or older, while non-citizen immunized persons are allowed entry...," said the authority. The new procedure will take effect from May 20.

The GACA also obligated air carriers to contract with shelters and accommodation facilities approved by the Ministry of Tourism to accommodate travellers who are not Saudi citizens and excluded groups who meet the conditions of institutional quarantine for a period of seven days, provided that a swab is done on the sixth day and the result is negative. According to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded 433,094 COVID-19 cases and 7,162 related deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, his first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to shut its borders. Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual Australia-Ne...

FEATURE-Pedal power: In lockdown, Tunisia's cyclists fight for space

Pandemic is pushing more Tunisians to learn to cycle Monthly protest rides call for more bike lanes, racks Number of cars in Tunisia increases by more than 70,000 a year By Layli ForoudiTUNIS, May 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Usually d...

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

Barcelonas slow start two years ago doomed its European dream so this time it came out firing against Chelsea, scoring after just 32 seconds en route to a 4-0 victory and its first Womens Champions League title.In a ruthless offensive displ...

Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi, 5 of family rescued

Five members of a family were rescued safely after a fire broke out in the basement of the two-storey building in which they live in Delhis Dwarka Mor area, officials said on Monday.A call about the fire was received at 124 am on Monday and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021