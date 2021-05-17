Global launch of Samsung's Galaxy Book targeting the notebook market

Left Menu

Samsung Electronics is targeting the notebook market expanding to the Galaxy Book series.

17-05-2021
Samsung Electronics announced on May 14 that it will officially release the Galaxy Book series. (Samsung Electronics). Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics is targeting the notebook market expanding to the Galaxy Book series. Samsung Electronics announced on May 14 that it will officially release the Galaxy Book series. It will be officially released in Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The Galaxy Book series is a 2-in-1 notebook Galaxy Book Pro 360 equipped with a Super AMOLED display and supporting S Pen, Galaxy Book Pro with ultra-slim and ultra-light design, Galaxy Book with Comfort display, dual SSD, and Galaxy Book that support full ports - a total of 3 types. The Galaxy Book series will have easy and quick interworking with various Galaxy devices such as smartphones, tablets, and accessories; Quick Share that allows transferring files without a network connection or account login; Samsung Gallery, where photos and videos were taken on smartphones and tablets are viewed and edited in Galaxy Book

The screen of Galaxy Book is up-to-date and supports a second screen that can be used as a dual monitor by duplicating or extending it to a tablet; a User Phone that can be used directly on a laptop with up to five smartphone apps by connecting a smartphone with Galaxy Book. In addition, it supports the Galaxy Book Smart Switch for the first time in laptops, so files, apps, and environment settings from the previous laptop can be quickly and easily transferred to the new Galaxy Book.

