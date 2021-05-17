Left Menu

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil

Predicted automotive semiconductor concerns became a reality. Following Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:01 IST
Hyundai Motor Company and Kia factories lines shutdown in the wake of the predicted semiconductor turmoil
Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 3 and 5 and Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. (Photo Credit - Hyundai Motor). Image Credit: ANI

Predicted automotive semiconductor concerns became a reality. Following Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation. As the factory was shut down, the possibility of delaying the delivery of vehicles such as Tucson, Avante, and Stony increased.

According to industry sources on May 14, Kia will suspend the operation of Soha Plant 2 from May 17 to 18 due to the supply-demand shortage of semiconductors such as the airbag control unit (ACU). Soha Plant 2 produces small sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and Stoics. Soha Plant 2 wasn't the only one to shut down. Hyundai Motor Company has decided to close line 52 at Ulsan Plant 5, which produces the semi-mid-sized SUV Tucson and the hydrogen-electric vehicles Nexo. On May 18, the operation of the third factory in Ulsan, which produces the semi-mid-sized sedan Avante and small SUV venues, will be suspended.

Previously, Ulsan Plant 4 producing Porters, Ulsan Plant 1 producing Ioniq 5, and Asan Plant producing Grandeur and Sonata, were also closed. When the shipment schedule was delayed due to the prolonged supply and demand of semiconductors for vehicles, Hyundai Motor Company sent an apology by mail in the name of the vice president of the domestic business division, Wonha Yoo, to customers waiting for shipment.

"The main reason for the delay in delivery of vehicles is the shortage of supply of main conductors for vehicles," said Yoo, in an apology, "Hyundai Motor will find alternative suppliers for semiconductor sourcing and delivery vehicles as soon as possible by streamlining production operations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants.For the past 1...

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation WF announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.These grants provide medical resources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021