COVID-19: Sri Lanka to tighten quarantine rules, night restrictions go into effect from today
Sri Lanka on Monday tightened quarantine rules amid surging COVID-19 cases.ANI | Colombo | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:20 IST
Sri Lanka on Monday tightened quarantine rules amid surging COVID-19 cases. Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana announced that persons violating the quarantine rules as well as vehicles carrying persons violating the quarantine rules will be apprehended, reported Colombo Page.
Also, yesterday, 262 people were arrested for violating quarantine laws. As many as 9,850 people have been arrested for violating quarantine laws since October 30. Meanwhile, night time travel restriction will go into effect from tonight until May 31. Travel between 11 pm until 4 am next day will be restricted across the island except for emergencies, Colombo Page reported.
According to Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 2,275 new COVID-19 cases were reported so far on Sunday, totalling to 142,746 COVID-19 cases. Sri Lanka reported 21 deaths Sunday raising the toll to 962. (ANI)
