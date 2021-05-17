Left Menu

Musk denies Tesla sold Bitcoins as cryptocurrency takes plunge

Elon Musk, the CEO of technological giant Tesla, rejected claims that the company sold previously purchased bitcoins after being accused of manipulating cryptocurrency markets as Bitcoin took a huge plunge on Monday.

ANI | California | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:38 IST
Musk denies Tesla sold Bitcoins as cryptocurrency takes plunge
Elon Musk. Image Credit: ANI

California [US], May 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Elon Musk, the CEO of technological giant Tesla, rejected claims that the company sold previously purchased bitcoins after being accused of manipulating cryptocurrency markets as Bitcoin took a huge plunge on Monday. Earlier in the day, the price of Bitcoin plummeted by more than 10 per cent to around USD 42,200, erasing more than a third of April historic price. It has been speculated that the volatility was caused by Musks's recent posts on Twitter.

On Sunday evening, a cryptoenthusiast wrote that "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings." Musk chose to reply to the tweet with a cryptic "Indeed..." The fact that Tesla founder chose not to outright deny the assumption caused concerns among traders and the cryptocurrency price dropped the next day. Many have since come forward on social media to accuse Musk of manipulating the market, prompting him to respond with another tweet.

"To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin," he wrote. This is not the first instance when Musk's tweets influenced the trading. On May 13, Bitcoin price nosedived after Tesla CEO announced in a post that the company will stop accepting cryptocurrency to sell electric cars citing concerns over fossil fuel use during mining. At the lowest, Bitcoin traded at $46,000, but managed to climb back over USD 50,000.

End of April, Musk stated that Tesla sold 10 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings to prove its liquidity as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet. Recently, Tesla CEO also directly ventured into the cryptocurrency business by backing a meme-inspired Dogecoin. Thanks to Musks' promotional Twitter campaign, which went as far as pledging to accept Dogecoin payments at his rocket company SpaceX and to launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon," its price has soared by more than 800% over the last month. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade Guna railway hospital

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to upgrade the railway hospital in Guna in Madhya Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a letter addressed to Goyal dated May 16, Scindia demanded th...

J-K gets 7 new oxygen plants from Germany

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received seven new imported oxygen plants from Germany with a cumulative generation capacity of 7,100 litres per minute LPM.The oxygen plants were carried by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Munich in Germany an...

Dubai ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders

Dubais ruler dissolved by decree a special tribunal formed after the global financial crisis over a decade ago to settle disputes related to real estate lenders Amlak Finance and Tamweel, the government media office said on Twitter on Monda...

U.S. working "intensively" to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working intensively to an end to the violence.Blinken made the comments at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021