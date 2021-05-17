Left Menu

Pakistan irked by Afghan leadership's remarks on its Taliban ties

Pakistan on Monday conveyed its concerns to Afghanistan regarding recent remarks made by the Afghan leadership against Islamabad with regards to its relationship with the Taliban in the light of the US drawdown from its neighbouring country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:23 IST
Pakistan irked by Afghan leadership's remarks on its Taliban ties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday conveyed its concerns to Afghanistan regarding recent remarks made by the Afghan leadership against Islamabad with regards to its relationship with the Taliban in the light of the US drawdown from its neighbouring country. Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan had conveyed its concerns by making a strong demarche with the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

"Pakistan has emphasised that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard the constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process," the FO spokesperson said. This statement comes days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had emphasised the need for a decision on peace by the regional players, and for Europe's much-needed role to "get Pakistan on board" on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

In an interview with German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, Ghani had said that "Peace will primarily be decided upon regionally, and I believe we are at a crucial moment of rethinking. It is first and foremost a matter of getting Pakistan on board. The US now plays only a minor role. The question of peace or hostility is now in Pakistani hands." Over Pakistan's influence on the Taliban, Ghani said, "Pakistan operates an organized system of support. The Taliban receive logistics there, their finances are there and recruitment is there."

"The names of the various decision-making bodies of the Taliban are Quetta Shura, Miramshah Shura, and Peshawar Shura - named after the Pakistani cities where they are located. There is a deep relationship with the state," he added. These remarks come as Ghani met Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa earlier last week and discussed Pakistan's role in the peace process and the escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have no choice but to opt for mutual respect, good neighbourliness, and economic cooperation, Ghani had said. Ghani further said that there is no military solution for the ongoing war in Afghanistan and that the Taliban's insistence to stick to a military solution is unacceptable for the people of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has seen a spike in the incidents of violence in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians. US withdrawal from Afghanistan is underway and set to complete by September 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned on Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organizations vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge.Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation m...

Sex workers back in business as Dutch COVID curbs ease

Sex workers will go back to work in the Netherlands this week under an easing of COVID-19 curbs, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.Authorities will also let parks, zoos, gyms and outdoor swimming pools reopen on Wednesday, after ...

Jio building largest international submarine cable system centred on India

Reliance Jio said on Monday it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India. In conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, Jio is currently deploying tw...

Soccer-Belgium name recovering Witsel in Euro 2020 squad

Belgiums Axel Witsel was included in the squad for next months European Championship with coach Roberto Martinez gambling the influential midfielder will be fit in time for the tournament.Witsel, 32, had surgery on an Achilles tendon injury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021