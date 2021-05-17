Left Menu

India will soon provide liquid oxygen tankers to Nepal: Ambassador Kwatra

As oxygen shortage hits Nepal due to rising cases of coronavirus, India has promised to send tankers of liquid oxygen to Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:59 IST
India will soon provide liquid oxygen tankers to Nepal: Ambassador Kwatra
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As oxygen shortage hits Nepal due to rising cases of coronavirus, India has promised to send tankers of liquid oxygen to Nepal. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a virtual event held on Monday, announced the arrival of liquid oxygen in Nepal from India within 8 to 10 days.

"India will continue helping and assisting Nepal at the hour of crisis. 2.3 million doses of Covishield vaccine have already been delivered. Within another 8 to 10 days, tankers with liquid oxygen would arrive in Nepal," ambassador Kwatra said. Inaugurating an isolation centre in the capital Kathmandu, Ambassador Kwatra also stated that the ongoing pandemic only can end through a combined effort of individuals, communities and the government.

The new isolation centre set up at Agrawal Bhawan in Kathmandu has a capacity to hold 90 coronavirus-infected patients with two people in each room. Nepal on Monday recorded 214 deaths due to COVID-19 and 9,198 fresh cases, taking the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 464,218, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid vaccines: Medical refrigerators makers gearing up to meet mkt needs, to go for ultra chill storage technology

Leading medical refrigerator makers such as Godrej Appliances, Voltas and Blue Star are gearing up to cater to needs of Covid vaccine manufacturers by enhancing their cooling technologies in view of the requirement to store vaccines at ultr...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...

Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian authorities said they struck a significant blow against cocaine producers in the country after the discovery and destruction of three mega-factories that they stated could produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.Police found the tarpau...

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021