Left Menu

After facing criticism, Hong Kong govt says freezing of Jimmy Lai's assets has nothing to do with press freedom

The freezing of HKD 500 million of Jimmy Lai's assets has nothing to do with press freedom, claimed Hong Kong administration after the city journalists association chided the latest action against the jailed media tycoon.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:02 IST
After facing criticism, Hong Kong govt says freezing of Jimmy Lai's assets has nothing to do with press freedom
Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old Hong Kong media tycoon. Image Credit: ANI

The freezing of HKD 500 million of Jimmy Lai's assets has nothing to do with press freedom, claimed Hong Kong administration after the city journalists association chided the latest action against the jailed media tycoon.The Hong Kong Stock Exchange temporarily suspended trading of shares belonging to jailed media tycoon Lai's Next Digital before the market opening on Monday, two days after the Security Bureau froze nearly HKD 500 million of his assets. Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu refused to go into details about the frozen assets, saying the government would make use of all legal measures to prevent and suppress any activities that endangered national security, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"Any activities that contravene the law, then the individuals or the related organisation will have to face the full force of the law," Lee said. "It is the illegal activities that we are dealing with, it is not press work." The temporary suspension was revealed just before Lai, who is facing charges under the draconian Beijing-imposed national security law, arrived at court to face unauthorised assembly charges relating to a 2019 anti-government protest, according to SCMP.

The trading in Next Digital shares was 'temporarily suspended' from 9 am, as per the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing website. Lai holds 71.26 per cent of shares in the company, which publishes local tabloid-style newspaper Apple Daily. Hong Kong authorities had earlier frozen nearly HKD 500 million of imprisoned Lai's assets under the national security law.

Issuing a statement on Friday night, the Hong Kong government announced that the secretary for security had ordered Lai's shares in the Next Digital media company to be frozen, along with assets in the local bank accounts of three companies he owned, reported SCMP. The Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Chris Yeung Kin-hing questioned whether political factors were involved. "We are deeply concerned that the government's decision [to freeze Lai's assets] comes just around the same time that the police commissioner has repeatedly criticised Apple Daily's news coverage, claiming it to be publishing fake news and inciting hatred," they said.

This comes after Lai was sentenced by a Hong Kong court to 14 months in prison on Friday over an illegal assembly in August 2019. Lai and some other protestors of the Hong Kong riots were convicted earlier by the local court for organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly on August 18, 2019, in Hong Kong.

Subversion was made a criminally punishable offence in Hong Kong last year under the Beijing-drafted national security law. According to Beijing, the legislation criminalises activities related to terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power and collusion with foreign forces, while local pro-democracy activists and certain Western nations claim that the law undermines Hong Kong's civil liberties and democratic freedoms.

Beijing was perturbed by violent anti-government protests in 2019 and has imposed the national security law to take action against those who protested against the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under JJM

The Centre has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the first of the four tranches to be released this financial year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.The rest of the states and Union...

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021