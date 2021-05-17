Left Menu

Death toll in Gaza climbs to 198 as Israel-Palestine conflict continues

The death toll in Palestine due to Israeli airstrikes has reached 198 on Monday, said Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in Palestine due to Israeli airstrikes has reached 198 on Monday, said Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. Citing the Ministry, The Times of Israel reported that the toll includes 58 children while 1,300 people have been injured in the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

In the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict, Israel has reported at least 10 deaths, including two children, as reported by Aljazeera news. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the last week.

Earlier this month, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. On Monday, senior Islamic Jihad commander Hussam Abu Harbeed was killed in the Gaza Strip by an Israeli airstrike, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Abu Harbeed, who commanded the terror group's northern Gaza division, led attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians for nearly 15 years. He was also allegedly directly responsible for anti-tank missile fire that lightly wounded an Israeli civilian last week, The Times of Israel reported. On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had told the UN Security Council that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were "utterly appalling" and called for an immediate ceasefire.

He had said the United Nations is "actively engaging all sides toward an immediate ceasefire" and called on them "to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed". "Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately," he had stressed.Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late Saturday to continue striking Gaza "until we reach our targets," suggesting a prolonged assault on the coastal territory even as casualties rose on both sides. (ANI)

