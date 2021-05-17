Left Menu

COVID-19: India will continue to provide oxygen to Nepal, says Ambassador Kwatra

As oxygen shortage hits Nepal due to rising cases of coronavirus, India has promised to continue to supply additional tankers of liquid oxygen to Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:13 IST
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As oxygen shortage hits Nepal due to rising cases of coronavirus, India has promised to continue to supply additional tankers of liquid oxygen to Nepal. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a virtual event held on Monday, announced more liquid oxygen assistance to Nepal in the next 8 to 10 days.

"India will continue helping and assisting Nepal at the hour of crisis. 2.3 million doses of the Covishield vaccine have already been delivered. Within another 8 to 10 days, additional tankers with liquid oxygen would arrive in Nepal," ambassador Kwatra said. Inaugurating an isolation centre in the capital Kathmandu, Ambassador Kwatra also stated that the ongoing pandemic only can end through a combined effort of individuals, communities and the government.

The new isolation centre set up at Agrawal Bhawan in Kathmandu has a capacity to hold 90 coronavirus-infected patients with two people in each room. Nepal on Monday recorded 214 deaths due to COVID-19 and 9,198 fresh cases, taking the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 464,218, The Himalayan Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

