Left Menu

UNSC working on draft statement over Israel-Palestine conflict

The UN Security Council is currently working on a draft statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that entered its second week, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Monday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:36 IST
UNSC working on draft statement over Israel-Palestine conflict
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], May 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Security Council is currently working on a draft statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that entered its second week, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Monday. On Sunday, the council met for an emergency meeting over the deadly fighting in Gaza and Jerusalem. However, at the end of the session, the UN's global body for ensuring international peace failed to speak in one voice for the necessity of ending the confrontation.

"The work at the Security Council on the draft statement is ongoing," the source said. In the draft, seen by Sputnik, the UN Security Council expresses "grave concern" regarding the tensions in Gaza and deaths among the civilian population. It calls for a cessation of violence and stresses the need to provide aid to the Palestinians immediately.

The council also welcomes all diplomatic efforts to lower tensions and to reach a ceasefire deal, including from the Middle East Quartet. The UN Security Council last week held three meetings on the current situation in the Middle East. All previous attempts by the council to conclude the meetings with a concrete result - a statement - were blocked by the United States.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington has been working hard through its diplomatic channels behind closed doors to end the hostilities. The current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began earlier this month when unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian enclave Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the past week amid heavy rocket exchanges that have resulted in the death of nearly 200 Palestinians, including 58 children. Israel has reported 10 people killed and 50 others seriously injured, while the Palestinian Red Crescent says that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid tensions with Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-'Race of the Century' jockey Mercer dies at 86

Joe Mercer, the jockey who finished runner-up at the 1975 King George VI Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, often referred to as the Race of the Century, has died aged 86, British media reported on Monday. Riding Bustino, Mercer finished sec...

Senior faculty to make frequent rounds of COVID wards amid spike in deaths in Jammu

Amid concern over the spike in mortality among the coronavirus-infected patients in Jammu region, authorities on Monday directed the Government Medical College to ensure supervision of patients by senior faculty members for their better tre...

Guj Narmada Valley Fert Q4 PAT up 29.37 pc at Rs 308.03 cr

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals on Monday reported a 29.37 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 308.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.The companys PAT stood a...

Tribal Affairs and Microsoft sign MoU to support digital transformation of schools

With a vision to build an inclusive, skills-based economy, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MTA today inked a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with Microsoft to support the digital transformation of schools such as Eklavya Model Residential Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021