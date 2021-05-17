Left Menu

US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar junta

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on Myanmar's administrative body and high-ranking officials in the latest punitive move following the country's military coup on February 1.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:15 IST
US imposes fresh sanctions on Myanmar junta
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on Myanmar's administrative body and high-ranking officials in the latest punitive move following the country's military coup on February 1. "Thirteen of the individuals sanctioned today are key members of Burma's military regime, which is violently repressing the pro-democracy movement in the country and is responsible for the ongoing violent and lethal attacks against the people of Burma, including the killing of children," the US Treasury department said.

Andrea Gacki, US Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said Burma's military continues to commit human rights abuses and oppress the people of Burma. "Today's action demonstrates the United States' commitment to work with our international partners to press the Burmese military and promote accountability for those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence." The sanctions extend to the State Administrative Council (SAC), the government of the country's military junta, including four of its members as well as nine ministers and three adult children of previously sanctioned high-ranking SAC members.

The individuals were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN). The SDN List, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

The announcement comes amid controversial actions taken by the military government of Myanmar against its own civilian population. At least 774 civilians have been killed in crackdowns against pro-democracy protesters following the February 1 coup. On Sunday, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun had urged the international community to cut off financial flows to the country's military Tatmadaw.

In an exclusive interview with NHK World, he called on the international community to suspend investments and tie-ups with companies linked to the military, in order to stop the crackdowns on people protesting against the February coup. "Any financial flow that goes through the military chain should be cut off immediately," Moe Tun said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested l...

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021