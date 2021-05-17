Left Menu

Two police officers killed in attack in south Nigeria

Two police officers were killed when some gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked a police station in a southern state of Nigeria, an official said.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Nigeria], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Two police officers were killed when some gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked a police station in a southern state of Nigeria, an official said. The gunmen attacked the police station at Umuahia South local government area of Abia state with explosives in the early hours of Monday, said Godfrey Ogbonna, a police spokesman in a statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ogbonna said the policemen deployed at the station tried to repel the assailants. "In the process, we lost two of our men," he said, adding no arrest had been made but full investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators of the attacks.

There have been in recent months a series of gunmen attacks on security formations like police stations and prisons in the southern part of Nigeria. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

