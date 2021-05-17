Left Menu

Imran Khan's aide Zulfi Bukhari resigns over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:22 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), on Monday announced his resignation after allegations of corruption against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam. In a tweet, Bukhari informed: "Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media's obnoxious lies."

He also reiterated that he has nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project. "I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry," he said in a subsequent tweet.

On Monday, Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, reported SAMAA news. Earlier, on Saturday, Imran Khan had ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the RRR project scam after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for thorough investigation.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded removal of federal cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Zulfi Bokhari for their alleged corruption in over Rs 2 billion Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

