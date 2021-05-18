Israel shells Lebanon in response to rocket fire

Israel fired shells towards Lebanon in response to rocket launches, as US President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire after a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people in Gaza. According to DW news, "Israeli Military has once against launched artillery in response to rocket fire in Gaza."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has "expressed support" for a cease-fire following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to DW news, Israel confirms the shelling targeting areas in Lebanon. Gaza reported that there is a hold on COVID testing amid Israeli strikes.

According to an official tweet by the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), " security control was intensified in southern Lebanon after rockets were fired into and from Israel." "UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces is enhancing security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon," the UN peacekeeping mission said on Twitter, as reported by DW news.

"The situation in the area is now calm," the UNIFIL added. Earlier today, US President Joe Biden backed a cease-fire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Biden stopped short of openly demanding a truce.

The White House said that Biden "expressed his support for a cease-fire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end." The call came following reports of the US blocking a United Nations Security Council statement calling for de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)