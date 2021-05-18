Left Menu

Israel shells Lebanon in response to rocket fire

Israel fired shells towards Lebanon in response to rocket launches, as US President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire after a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people in Gaza.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 07:59 IST
Israel shells Lebanon in response to rocket fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Israel fired shells towards Lebanon in response to rocket launches, as US President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire after a week of violence that has killed more than 200 people in Gaza. According to DW news, "Israeli Military has once against launched artillery in response to rocket fire in Gaza."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has "expressed support" for a cease-fire following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to DW news, Israel confirms the shelling targeting areas in Lebanon. Gaza reported that there is a hold on COVID testing amid Israeli strikes.

According to an official tweet by the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), " security control was intensified in southern Lebanon after rockets were fired into and from Israel." "UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces is enhancing security control in the area and has intensified patrols to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon," the UN peacekeeping mission said on Twitter, as reported by DW news.

"The situation in the area is now calm," the UNIFIL added. Earlier today, US President Joe Biden backed a cease-fire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Biden stopped short of openly demanding a truce.

The White House said that Biden "expressed his support for a cease-fire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end." The call came following reports of the US blocking a United Nations Security Council statement calling for de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Navy ships rescue 132 from barge; aerial search on

The Indian Navy has rescued 132 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.The Navy on Tuesday morning deployed the P-8...

Chilean govt to lift COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes

Santiago Chile, May 18 ANIXinhua Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris announced on Monday that COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes in the country will be lifted after reporting improved infection indicators. The official detailed during a ...

Sandpaper Gate: Would be an interesting time when Warner writes book, says Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it would be interesting to see if David Warner decides to write a book on his career and if he includes the Sandpaper Gate episode in it once he stops playing cricket. Ever since Cameron Bancroft rev...

Cricket-Hussey returns to Australia after recovering from COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey returned to Australia on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, the Indian Premier League IPL team said. Chennai Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency that Hussey, who had been t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021