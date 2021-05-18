Chilean govt to lift COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes

Santiago [Chile], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris announced on Monday that COVID-19 quarantines in 14 communes in the country will be lifted after reporting improved infection indicators. The official detailed during a press conference that the 14 communes will advance to phase 2 on Thursday, where quarantines will only be enforced on weekends, while restaurants and entertainment centers will be allowed to open at reduced seating capacity during the week.

However, on the same day, nine municipalities will enter quarantine due to an increase in cases in the past weeks, mostly in the southern part of the country. In addition, Undersecretary for Crime Prevention of the Interior Ministry Katherine Martorell announced at the same press conference that as of Wednesday, the curfew throughout the South American country will be pushed forward by an hour and will start at 10:00 p.m. local time.

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 5,566 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, bringing the country's total caseload to 1,292,096, as well as 102 more deaths, for a total of 27,934. (ANI/Xinhua)

