'Mentor, friend to many': Jaishankar condoles death of former diplomat Aravinda Deo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the death of Aravinda Deo, a retired Indian Foreign Service offer and former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 09:37 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the death of Aravinda Deo, a retired Indian Foreign Service offer and former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary. Jaishankar expressed his grief on a Twitter post, saying Deo was a mentor and friend to many people.
"Deeply grieved at the passing away this morning of Amb. Aravinda Deo, former Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary. Mentor and friend to so many of us. Om Shanti," he tweeted. Deo was the Ambassador to Nepal and Hungary in the 1980s. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Here's how to join or create a Space on Twitter
'I have many platforms to use': Kangana post suspension of her Twitter account
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently
Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules
Delhiites flood Twitter with 'vaccine selfies' as mega COVID vaccination drive begins