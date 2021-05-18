Afghan air raids kill 12 terrorists in eastern Logar province

Azra [Afghanistan], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 12 terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in Azra district of the eastern Logar province on Monday, said an army statement released Tuesday. Acting on tip off, the fighting planes targeted a Taliban group's hideout in Kozachatrakai area of the restive Azra district late Monday night, killing 12 armed militants on the spot and injuring three others, the statement said.

Seven motorbikes and a number of arms and ammunitions including an anti-aircraft gun were also destroyed during the airstrikes, the statement contended. Taliban terrorists have intensified activities since the formal start of the U.S.-led forces pull out from Afghanistan on May 1 and are active in parts of Logar province with Pul-e-Alam as its capital 60 km south of Kabul. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)