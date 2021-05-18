Left Menu

Korea Airports Corporation to enter Korea's first airport development project in Laos

Korea Airports Corporation (CEO Son Chang-wan) is the first company in Korea to enter the airport development project in Laos.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:17 IST
Korea Airports Corporation to enter Korea's first airport development project in Laos
Korea Airports Corporation to enter Korea's first airport development project in Laos. The picture is of Luang Prabang Airport. (Photo credit: Korea Airports Corporation). Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], May 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Airports Corporation (CEO Son Chang-wan) is the first company in Korea to enter the airport development project in Laos. According to the Korea Airports Corporation on Monday, the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Laos selected Korea Airports Corporation as a feasibility study provider for the Luang Prabang airport development project.

The Lao government is promoting a public-private cooperative investment project for the development of Luang Prabang Airport, the old capital and a famous tourist destination in the northern region. The Lao government conducted bidding for the first stage of the feasibility study project in January. The KAC made a bid based on the support of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Korean Embassy in Laos, and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Support Corporation (KIND) and experience in overseas airport development projects.

After conducting a feasibility study for airport development projects such as aircraft demand prediction, airport operation system improvement plan, environmental impact assessment, etc., Korea Airports Corporation plans to promote large-scale airport facility improvement and expansion through the formation of a Team Korea Consortium. The Luang Prabang airport development project in Laos is scheduled to be carried out for 15 years according to the feasibility study and investment decisions in Laos, and the scale of the project is about 100 billion won. However, the KAC stated that the project organization and size may change according to the feasibility study. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opens criminal case against Tut.By media outlet, blocks website

Financial police in Belarus raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff and blocked its website. The government had stripped Tut.By of its official media status in autumn as authori...

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...

Dearth of anti-COVID vaccines cause of anguish in J&K: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday said the dearth of anti-COVID vaccines in the Union Territory is a cause of concern.It also said the failure to ensure sufficient vaccines is giving rise to many questions and adding to ...

Hong Kong moves forward on law to fix doctor shortfall amid backlash

Hong Kongs plans to let non-locally trained doctors practise in the city to tackle a shortfall of medical staff in the public sector moved forward on Tuesday, with the bill to be read in the legislature on June 2.Health Secretary Sophia Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021