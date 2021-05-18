Left Menu

Moeed Yusuf appointed as Pakistan's National Security Adviser

The Pakistan government has appointed Moeed Yusuf as the national security advisor of the country, a notification said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:39 IST
Moeed Yusuf. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan government has appointed Moeed Yusuf as the national security advisor of the country, a notification said. Yousuf was serving as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, since December 2019, Samma reported.

A cabinet division issued a notification on Tuesday, confirming Yusuf's appointment for the post. According to the notification, Moeed's designation will be equal to a federal minister. In October last year, Yusuf gave an interview to an Indian media platform and made headlines in Pakistan with his anti-India tirade.

In March this year, Yusuf had refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

