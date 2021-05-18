Moeed Yusuf appointed as Pakistan's National Security Adviser

The Pakistan government has appointed Moeed Yusuf as the national security advisor of the country, a notification said. Yousuf was serving as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, since December 2019, Samma reported.

A cabinet division issued a notification on Tuesday, confirming Yusuf's appointment for the post. According to the notification, Moeed's designation will be equal to a federal minister. In October last year, Yusuf gave an interview to an Indian media platform and made headlines in Pakistan with his anti-India tirade.

In March this year, Yusuf had refuted media reports that he was being considered to be deputed as the new High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

