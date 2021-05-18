Japan to restrict use of foreign tech in critical infrastructure with eye on China

The Japanese government is set to introduce new regulations for 14 critical infrastructure sectors in a bid to bolster cyber defenses and in hopes to mitigate risks posed by compromised connections amid growing concerns of data leaks from Chinese-made telecommunications equipment. The new regulations, which will include electricity, finance, and health care, operators of such key infrastructure, will have to address national security concerns when procuring foreign-made equipment, Nikkei Asia reported.

This comes in the wake of the recent Colonial Pipeline hack that shut down a major energy artery on America's East Coast. According to the financial daily, the potential for cyberattacks and information leaks has grown over the years as telecom carriers and public utilities increasingly rely on digital technologies to operate and monitor their facilities.

The Japanese government plans to amend the various laws governing each sector in one sweeping motion with a special focus on issues stemming from the use of foreign equipment or services, including cloud data storage. Moreover, the government will monitor companies for compliance and will suspend or cancel their license should any major issues arise. These new regulations are being brought in to fill the dearth of a legal basis to assess national security risks when infrastructure operators upgrade their systems.

The push comes after a gas outage crisis was witnessed across the US southern states following the May 7 hacking attack on Colonial Pipeline, a major US fuel transporting facility. Later on Wednesday, the Colonial pipeline resumed its operation while a number of southern states continue to experience substantial fuel shortages at gas stations till today.

"Other countries are also imposing similar restrictions on tech-related procurement. The U.S. is requiring that companies seek prior approval to use Chinese-made technology equipment and services," Nikkei Asia said in a report. (ANI)

