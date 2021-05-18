Indonesia reports 4,185 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 172 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,185 within one day to 1,748,230, with the death toll adding by 172 to 48,477, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 5,628 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,612,239.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,119 new cases, Central Java 561, Riau 321, West Sumatra 230 and East Java 227.

No new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely North Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

