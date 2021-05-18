Left Menu

Chinese national gets one-ear prison term for faking COVID-19 test results

A Chinese national has been sentenced to one year in prison for forging COVID-19 test results in order to obtain a permit to return from Russia to China, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 22:00 IST
Represenative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], May 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A Chinese national has been sentenced to one year in prison for forging COVID-19 test results in order to obtain a permit to return from Russia to China, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday. The embassy first reported this case on December 29 last year, after it uncovered the forged COVID-19 test results when reviewing the data submitted by the suspect who was only identified by his surname Huang.

"Huang's actions seriously affected and disrupted the epidemic containment work in China. It was very serious. Recently, the court sentenced Huang to one year in prison with a one-year reprieve," the embassy said in a statement on its official website. The embassy warned Chinese nationals living in Russia to comply with relevant COVID-19 tests requirements strictly when trying to apply for a permit to return to China. (ANI/Sputnik)

