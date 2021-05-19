Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Nepal

An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake took place around 5:30 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago." No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)