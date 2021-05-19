Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Nepal
An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:24 IST
An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake took place around 5:30 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.
The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago." No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
