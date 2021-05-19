Left Menu

US House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill

The US House on Tuesday passed the legislation to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 07:28 IST
US House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The US House on Tuesday passed the legislation to counter a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The measure needed two-thirds of the chamber's support and passed in a 364-62 vote with 62 Republicans voting against it. President Joe Biden has voiced his support for the measure and now that it has passed the House, it will be cleared for his signature, CNN reported.

The legislation, known as the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, was introduced by Democratic Republican Grace Meng of New York and Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. It passed the Senate by an overwhelming vote of 94-1 last month, the CNN reported. The bill would create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite review of potential Covid-19-related hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state or local level, reported CNN.

It would also direct the departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to work with community-based organizations to issue guidance raising awareness of hate crimes during the pandemic, and would require the US attorney general to issue guidance to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to establish online reporting of them. "After a year of the Asian American community crying out for help, today Congress is taking historic action to pass long-overdue hate crimes legislation and send the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to President Biden's desk," Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told reporters before the vote, as reported by The Hill.

Passage of the bill comes less than two months after a gunman killed eight people in three Asian-owned spas in greater Atlanta; six of the victims were women of Asian descent. And on Wednesday, the House plans to pass a separate resolution condemning the March 16 massacre in Georgia, The Hill reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine lawmakers vote to fire health minister

Ukrainian lawmakers have voted to dismiss the health minister who has faced criticism for the slow pace of the nations coronavirus vaccination effort.Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held Health Minister Maksym Stepanov responsible for the fail...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal early on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, GFZ said.Also Read Nepal extends lockdown in Kathmandu Valley till May 12...

U.S. eyes international effort to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal

The United States and its NATO allies are exploring a possible international effort to help secure the airport in Afghanistans capital after American troops withdraw from the country, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.U.S. Army General M...

Delhi, adjoining areas receive rain as Cyclone Tauktae weakens

Delhi and its adjoining areas received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday. The rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021