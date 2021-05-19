Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 75,445

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 19-05-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 07:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], May 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 75,445 to 15,732,836 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Tuesday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,513 to 439,050 people within the same period of time.

More than 14.24 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak. A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 29,000 new coronavirus cases, with 786 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

