Left Menu

China-Nepal border row intensifies as border pillars go missing in Nepal's Daulkha district

China has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a complete disregard to the international border by China.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:12 IST
China-Nepal border row intensifies as border pillars go missing in Nepal's Daulkha district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a complete disregard to the international border by China. Raising red flags, the Nepalese Home Ministry reported the incident in village-Vigu of District-Daulkha to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to EU Reporter, the China-Nepal border has historically been a controlled border system, established by a mutual agreement between the two nations in 1960, which subsequently led to the formation of the 1961 border treaty, with the construction of the pillars of demarcation. Post the 1961 treaty, the boundary line between Nepal and China has witnessed several changes mainly including the erection of 76 permanent border pillars. China is now trying to change the status quo in its favour. Last year, in the month of September, China encroached upon Nepalese territory and constructed 11 buildings in a remote district of Nepal's border, Humla.

However, Nepal claimed territory over Humla, China expectedly denied it. This incident raised tensions along the border, culminating to widespread protests outside the Chinese embassy in Nepal, with people sloganeering "Stop Chinese Expansionism". The buildings were constructed by China at the spot where a Nepalese border pillar was found missing several years ago. The local rural municipality chair of the disputed area had reported upon China's stake to claim the area under its control. These developments fuelled protests at the embassy in Kathmandu against the Chinese hegemony and disregard for the national sovereignty of Nepal, reported EU Reporter.

During those times, Nepalese officials had stated that their attempts to negotiate with the Chinese side were rendered fruitless and met with hostility. The Chinese security personnel came armed with a tanker, truck and a jeep, asking the Nepalese officials to retreat to the border for talks and clarifications. The expansionist designs of China have gone unabated with whoever it shares a boundary line. The displacement of the border pillar in Nepal is not an isolated event.

As per a survey by Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture, China illegally encroached on several bordering districts including Gorkha, Dolakha, Humla, Darchula, Sindhupalchowk, Rasuwa and Sankhuwasabha. Years of peaceful coexistence between the two countries is being undone by Chinese President Xi Jinping's regime and its ruthless pursuit to arm-twist smaller neighboring countries.

The border pillar displacement situation worsened as Prime Minister KP Oli defended the encroachments by the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP), a stance that was vehemently opposed by the opposition members of the Nepali Congress. KP Oli's denial has put the Sino-China border row at a crossroads for both countries, thus playing directly into China's hand. Under current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal is also not too keen to engage with China over any border dispute due to possible economic backlash and the high expense involved. China has an easy opportunity to capitalize upon the vulnerable Nepalese border and displace more border pillars, raking in increased territory, reported EU Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021