Left Menu

Both Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective on B.1.617 COVID-19 strain: US Study

COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna work against B.1.617 variant of the virus that was first identified in India, according to a new study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:39 IST
Both Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective on B.1.617 COVID-19 strain: US Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna work against B.1.617 variant of the virus that was first identified in India, according to a new study.

The study shows that the newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variants identified in India are neutralised well by antibodies in individuals vaccinated with both vaccines. "This finding predicts that even though the new variants are highly transmissible, vaccinated individuals will be protected from infection with the new variants," senior author Professor Nathaniel R Landau told ANI on Tuesday.

The lab-based study, which was carried out by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Center, is considered preliminary. Professor Landau and the team of researchers worked on blood samples from people who were vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The blood drawn was exposed in a lab to engineered pseudovirus particles that contained mutations in the "spike" region of the coronavirus, which were particular to either the B.1.617 or B.1.618 variants, first found in India. And this mixture was exposed to lab-grown cells, to see how many would become infected. Researchers found an almost four-fold reduction in the amount of neutralising antibodies Y-shaped proteins the immune system creates to stop pathogens from invading cells.

"People should get vaccinated. It will protect them, their family members and will slow the emergence of new variants," Landau asserted. President Biden announced on Monday that he will export 20 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer In., Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

During a Tuesday White House briefing, Fauci said initial studies indicated the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are "at least partially and probably quite protective" against serious illness, hospitalisation and death, "indicating another very strong reason why we should be getting vaccinated". Backed by the studies, Biden's top medical advisor also added that both the variants--B.1.617 and B.1.618 that have been identified in India-- have been neutralised with both the vaccines.

The US reported its first case of B.1.617, the variant that emerged in India, in early April. Stanford researchers found this variant in northern California. Since then, cases have been detected in Iowa, Nevada, and other states. Several of these cases are linked to international travel - causing the Biden administration to restrict travel from India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6 updates: Cast, filming, plot & everything we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 filming finally has started for the episodes in January this year. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to see what happens to Tommy Shelbys. Fans were earlier excited after knowing about Peaky Blinders Season 7, but l...

Baghpat administration conducts survey after list of COVID deaths in village goes viral

After a list of the deceased in Lumbh village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, the district administration has started looking into the claim of over 35 deaths in the last one month, majorly with Covid-19 sym...

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the Knives Out sequel.The One Night in Miami... star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021