6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern East Pacific Rise

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the southern East Pacific Rise, reported United States Geological Survey.

ANI | California | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, at 6.12 am (local time), at a moderately shallow depth of 10 miles below the surface.

The event was filed by the USGS, the seismological agency which reported the latitude of the earthquake --33.85 °S -- and the longitude is 109.316 °W from the epicentre, as per the latest information. (ANI)

