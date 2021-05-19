Left Menu

Afghan Air Force airstrikes kill 19 Taliban terrorists, including Pakistani affiliates

In an airstrike by Afghan Air Force (AAF) on Monday at least 19 Taliban terrorists, including four key members and three Pakistani nationals, were killed in Faryab province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:47 IST
Afghan Air Force airstrikes kill 19 Taliban terrorists, including Pakistani affiliates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an airstrike by Afghan Air Force (AAF) on Monday at least 19 Taliban terrorists, including four key members and three Pakistani nationals, were killed in Faryab province. Afghan military's 209th Shaheen Corps confirmed the news on Tuesday. According to their statement, the Taliban were killed in an AAF air raid on a Key Taliban base in the Khwaja Namusi area of Pashtun Kot district in Faryab province on Monday evening, reported The Khaama Press.

The statement added that among the dead were "Zainullah" known as Khalid Taliban shadow district governor for Almar district, "Noorul-Haq" designated Taliban district governor for Bala-Murghab district, "Mullah Asadullah Turkman" Taliban's military commission chief for Andkhoi district, and "Mullah Raihan" a Taliban leader. According to the statement three Pakistani nationals in the ranks of the Taliban were also killed in the airstrike, reported The Khaama Press.

15 others including Mullah Shoaib Taliban's military chief for Faryab province were wounded following AAF airstrikes in the region, and 17 different types of vehicles belonging to the Taliban terrorists were also destroyed. The airstrikes were conducted while senior Taliban commanders and military officials from several districts had gathered to plan their offensives on various parts of the Faryab province, the statement said.

So far, the Taliban has not commented on the air raid mission conducted by the Afghan Air Force, reported The Khaama Press. This comes as security sources in Herat province said Feroz Ahmad head of the police for Torghundi district was killed in clashes between the Taliban and government forces.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for Herat police HQ told media that the incident took place on Monday night, reported The Khaama Press. According to Walizada, four Taliban terrorists were also killed during the skirmish.

Moreover, local sources indicated a National Directorate of Security (NDS) member was killed and two others were wounded in a Taliban attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province. A member of Kunduz provincial council, Khaliludin Hakimi said that the incident happened on Monday night.

Security officials in the region confirmed the Taliban attack but did not provide further details. The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore, India chide Indian opposition leader for fanning COVID scare

The Singapore and Indian governments berated a senior Indian opposition politician on Wednesday for fanning a coronavirus scare between their countries, saying his comments were not based on facts and were irresponsible. Delhi Chief Ministe...

PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.Modi is in Gujarat to review the situation in the sta...

Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared, UK expert says

The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.The...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-12 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021