Left Menu

Russian envoy Kudashev lauds Indian rescue effort after cyclone Tauktae

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday lauded Indian rescue efforts in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:09 IST
Russian envoy Kudashev lauds Indian rescue effort after cyclone Tauktae
Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday lauded Indian rescue efforts in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae. "Deeply saddened to learn about human loss & destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae which struck west coast of India. Admire heroic work of rescue forces. I'd like to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to families of deceased and wish speedy recovery to injured," said Russian envoy Kudashev.

Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people. Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.

The cyclone's intensity has weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometres per hour, the weather department said. Meanwhile, 184 personnel have been rescued so far from the barge P305, which sank after cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Wednesday.

The Defence PRO informed that INS Kochi and INS Kolkata were returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees and added that INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos are continuing with the Search and Rescue Operations. Several of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)'s major production installations and drilling rigs are located in the area that felt the brunt of the cyclone.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-North-eastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore, India chide Indian opposition leader for fanning COVID scare

The Singapore and Indian governments berated a senior Indian opposition politician on Wednesday for fanning a coronavirus scare between their countries, saying his comments were not based on facts and were irresponsible. Delhi Chief Ministe...

PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.Modi is in Gujarat to review the situation in the sta...

Indian variant's transmissibility edge might be smaller than feared, UK expert says

The transmissibility advantage of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India might be a little lower than first feared, a leading British epidemiologist said on Wednesday, but vaccines might be less effective at limiting its spread.The...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-12 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021