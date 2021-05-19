Left Menu

Israel hits back at Chinese state media for broadcasting 'blatant anti-Semitism'

Israeli embassy in China expressed discontent over what it called "blatant anti-Semitism" expressed on a program ran by a Chinese-state media outlet discussing ongoing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:43 IST
Israel hits back at Chinese state media for broadcasting 'blatant anti-Semitism'
Israeli flag. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli embassy in China expressed discontent over what it called "blatant anti-Semitism" expressed on a program ran by a Chinese-state media outlet discussing ongoing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas. In the program on CGTN, a Chinese state-affiliated media, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether US support for Israel was truly based on shared democratic values.

The 3.36-minute clip of the program was also shared on the CGTN Twitter handle. The host said: "some people believe that US pro-Israeli policy is traceable to the influence of wealthy Jews in the US and the Jewish lobby on US foreign policy makers."

"Jews dominate finance and internet sectors," Zheng said, speaking in English. "So do they have the powerful lobbies some say? Possible." Replying to the clip, the embassy said: "We are appalled to see blatant anti-Semitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet, we have hoped that the times of the "Jew's controlling the world" conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately anti-Semitism has shown its ugly face again."

This comes at a time when tensions have skyrocketed between Israel and Palestine. Israel carried airstrikes in Gaza, as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Israeli cities.

China recently offered to host Israeli-Palestinian peace talks amid escalating violence, South China Morning Post reported. During a virtual meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi again called for an immediate ceasefire between the two sides and for Israel to lift its blockade and siege of Gaza as soon as possible.

He also said Israel needed to stop expelling Palestinians from their homes, stop violence and threats against Muslims, and respect the status quo of religious sites in Jerusalem. At the same time, the Palestinian side should avoid escalating the situation, including by firing rockets towards Tel Aviv, he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not directly condemn Israel when asked to comment on Monday, but stressed that the "vast majority" of the UN Security Council had a common voice on the issue and that the US needed to "fulfil its due responsibilities". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits J-K's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.The earthquake occurred at 2.34 pm and its epicentre was...

China releases first images taken by Martian rover Zhurong -state media

China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.Chinas uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the ...

EU agrees to ease travel restrictions on non-EU tourists

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from ...

Case against doctor for not wearing mask

Mangaluru, May 19 PTI A doctor has been booked under the Epidemic Act based on a complaint that he refused to wear a mask at a supermarket here, police said on Wednesday.The doctor, identified as B Srinivas Kakkilaya, did not wear a mask on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021