Left Menu

China expresses strong dissatisfaction to Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call

China on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a "diplomatic boycott" of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:18 IST
China expresses strong dissatisfaction to Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a "diplomatic boycott" of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. Condemning her statement, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a routine press conference that some US individual's personal statements are "full of lies and fake information" and represent a typical American farce that is bound to fail, reported Global Times.

"Some people in the US hype themselves up as moral authority. I do not know where they got the nerve to say so," said Zhao. The run-up to the Olympic Games, set for 2022, is being dominated by recriminations over widespread allegations of abuse of China's Uyghur Muslims, which the US has labelled a "genocide".

China cornered the US by stating that racism is a years old scar in the country that is still bleeding. "Racism is a 400-year-old scar in the US that is still bleeding," Zhao said, noting that the US is not qualified to teach others about human rights while white supremacy, discrimination against African and Asian Americans continues and Islamophobia still spreads in the country.

He added that the "politicisation of sports" goes against the spirit of the Olympic Charter and harms the interests of athletes from all countries and the international Olympic cause. This comes after Pelosi called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the Winter Olympics over the human rights violations of Uyghurs in China.

Speaking at a hearing of Congress' Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Pelosi advocated for the United States to withhold any official delegation from traveling to the Games but allowing for athletes to compete in Beijing in 2022, reported The Hill. "Let's not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China to show their support for their athletes. When they come home, let's show them even more ... respect, adulation, really, for what they have done," she further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How two Sainik Farms RWAs charging entry fees from vehicles entering colony: HC asks police, SDMC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation how two Resident Welfare Associations RWAs of Sainik Farms here were charging entry fees from commercial vehicles as well as ambulances without permiss...

Palestinian leader accuses Israel of war crimes

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is carrying out organised state terrorism and war crimes in Gaza that are punishable under international law.In a televised address Wednesday, he said the Palestinians will not hesitate to pur...

70 pc of organisations to shift focus from big to small and wide data by 2025: Gartner

Nearly 70 per cent of organisations will shift their focus from big to small and wide data by 2025, providing more context for analytics and making artificial intelligence AI less data hungry, according to Gartner Inc. Disruptions such as t...

IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar

Indian Oil Corporation IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021