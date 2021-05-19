Left Menu

Rights groups call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics over Uyghurs genocide

A coalition of human rights groups has called for a complete boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, saying that participating in the games would be tantamount to endorsing China's genocide against the Uyghur people".

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:49 IST
Rights groups call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics over Uyghurs genocide
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

A coalition of human rights groups has called for a complete boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, saying that participating in the games would be tantamount to endorsing China's genocide against the Uyghur people". A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a joint statement on Monday calling for the boycott.

It said that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghur people and waging an unprecedented campaign of repression in East Turkistan, Tibet and Southern Mongolia, as well as an all-out assault on democracy in Hong Kong. "Participating in the Beijing Olympic Games at this time would be tantamount to endorsing China's genocide against the Uyghur people, and legitimising the increasingly repressive policies of the totalitarian Chinese regime," the coalition said in a statement.

"In spite of Beijing's failure to keep human rights promises made before the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, and despite repeated requests by affected peoples and human rights groups to move or delay the 2022 Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to put profit before human lives and turn a blind eye to genocide," it added. Demands for some form of boycott of the Beijing Games are continuously growing.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the Winter Olympics that are scheduled to take place in Beijing next year, over the human rights violations of Uyghurs in China. Speaking at a hearing of Congress' Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Pelosi advocated for the United States to withhold any official delegation from traveling to the Games but allowing for athletes to compete in Beijing in 2022, reported The Hill.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination. Early this year, the United States become the first country in the world to declare the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide".

In February, both the Canadian and Dutch parliaments adopted motions recognising the Uyghur crisis as genocide. The latter became the first parliament in Europe to do so. In April, the United Kingdom also declared China's ongoing crackdown in Xinjiang a "genocide". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities ...

Sports News Roundup: Kiawah course reminds Scot Laird of St Andrews; Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safeThe International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as...

SAD asks Centre to provide DAP, NPK fertilisers at subsidised rates

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Wednesday urged the central government to provide diammonium phosphate DAP and nitrogen phosphorus potash NPK fertilisers to farmers at subsidised rates.Hikes in the range of 50-60 per cent in the rates of the...

Clean Clothes Campaign urge UK, EU, other countries to support TRIPS waiver at WTO

Garment workers unions, labour and human rights groups on Wednesday called on all governments, especially the UK, EU, Switzerland, Japan, Norway and Australia, to support the TRIPS waiver proposal for COVID-19 vaccines before the WTO.The pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021