Germany's political party remove 'one China' policy from its campaign ahead of general elections

Germany's political party has removed the "one China" policy from its campaign ahead of general elections and announced its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's political party has removed the "one China" policy from its campaign ahead of general elections and announced its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. The general election is scheduled to be held on September 26.

The "One-China policy" is a policy asserting that there is only one sovereign state under the name China. Beijing has weaponised the "one China policy" to block Taiwan's membership and full participation in international organisations and events According to Taipei Times, Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP) members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the "one China" policy from the party's platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China's leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing's opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force.

The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

The FDP also in its election platform affirmed Taiwan's democracy and freedom, saying it offers an alternative to China's dictatorship. The FDP said it supports Taiwan's acceptance into international organisations and condemned China's intimidation of the nation, adding that the party recommends Germany and the EU to expand their engagement with Taiwan.

Party members have many times called on the German parliament to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, while the FDP-linked Friedrich Naumann Foundation plans to relocate its Global Innovation Hub to Taipei from Hong Kong this year, reported Taipei Times. (ANI)

