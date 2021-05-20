Chinese FM Wang dials up his Afghan counterpart Atmar, reiterates support to Afghan peace process

In a renewed push to Beijing's diplomacy in ever changing geopolitical scenario in South Asia, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called up his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar and reiterated support to Afghan peace process. China has expressed hope that Afghanistan's future leadership will pursue a "moderate Muslim policy" and a foreign policy of peace to maintain friendly ties with neighbouring countries and firmly combat all forms of terrorism, reported The Express Tribune.

FM Wang Yi reiterated support to Afghan peace process in telephonic conversation with counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar. China will continue to play a constructive role in advancing the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, he said. "China appreciates Afghanistan's firm support for China to safeguard its core interests, and will as always speak up for the independence, sovereignty and dignity of Afghanistan."

He said China is willing to work with Afghanistan to take the 15th anniversary of the signing of the 'Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good-neighbourly Relations' between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen the Belt and Road cooperation as well as practical cooperation in various fields. Afghan Foreign Minister Atmar said Afghanistan is firmly committed to strengthening its relations with China, and hopes to conduct strategic dialogue and communication with China on deepening bilateral pragmatic and counter-terrorism cooperation as well as advancing regional cooperation, reported The Express Tribune.

The Afghan side thanked China for its strong support for the country's fight against the pandemic as well as for its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan, and hopes to work with China to implement the outcomes of the video conference of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Covid-19, read the communique. The Afghan side highly appreciates China's continuous positive role in supporting the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, and is willing to cooperate closely with China in bilateral and multilateral coordination to safeguard peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region, it added.

Earlier, China's Foreign Ministry had criticised the "recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces," saying this had "led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's life and safety." Beijing is torn between seizing the potential opportunity presented by the United States finally pulling out of Afghanistan, and the widespread, well-founded fear that the country could plunge once again into civil war and chaos.

In order to protect its CPEC projects in the region from Taliban that has become a source of instability on China's border, hosting not only terrorist groups targeting the West, but also alleged Uyghur organizations seeking an independent Xinjiang, Beijing has renewed its diplomacy with Afghanistan. (ANI)

