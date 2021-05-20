Left Menu

Senior member of Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ruling party forms breakaway group

Estranged leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen has formed a group of like-minded lawmakers in the lower house of parliament as well as the Punjab Assembly, The Express Tribune reported late on Tuesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:56 IST
Senior member of Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ruling party forms breakaway group
Jahanagir Tareen (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Estranged leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen has formed a group of like-minded lawmakers in the lower house of parliament as well as the Punjab Assembly, The Express Tribune reported late on Tuesday. According to the report, Raja Riaz will be the parliamentary leader of the group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Noman Langarial, one of the supporters of Tareen, who attended the dinner, said that 31 lawmakers attended the event. Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem said during the dinner that supporters of Tareen decided to formally launch their own group, The Express Tribune reported. Tareen, on May 18 had hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of several lawmakers who have been supporting him as he fights several cases against him. It was reportedly decided at the event that the attending lawmakers would raise their voice for Tareen in the assemblies, as per Geo News.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the ruling PTI have expressed their commitment to Prime Minister Imran Khan after the formation of a 'group' within the party. Jahangir Tareen, who has recently fallen out with Imran Khan, is backed by many lawmakers of the federal National Assembly and provincial Punjab Assembly, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing Raja Riaz, the leader of the new group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine sees Russia's issuance of passports in eastern Ukraine as step towards 'annexation'

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russias issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the annexation of the region.This is definitely the first step, because the same thing ...

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester Citys Ruben Dias was named Englands Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers Association FWA, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. The 24-year-old Portugal...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021