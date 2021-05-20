Left Menu

Protests in Barcelona against Chinese govt seeking details about Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama

Foundation Casa De Tibet (Tibet House Foundation) has organised two protests in front of the Chinese Consulate seeking genuine autonomy to Tibet and the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:49 IST
Protests in Barcelona against Chinese govt seeking details about Tibet's 11th Panchen Lama
Thubten Wangchen, Chief of Tibet House Foundation.. Image Credit: ANI

Foundation Casa De Tibet (Tibet House Foundation) has organised two protests in front of the Chinese Consulate seeking genuine autonomy to Tibet and the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama. These events were held in front of the Chinese Consulate and, at Plaza Universidad in Barcelona on May 17.

A large number of protesters staged a silent protest holding photographs of the 11th Panchen Lame with 'Missing since May 17, 1995. Where is Panchen Lama' written on it. During the protest, Thubten Wangchen, the President of the Tibet House Foundation criticised the Chinese government administration for curtailing fundamental and religious rights of people in Tibet.

"Almost six million Tibetans are living in Tibet under repressions and prohibitions. We have asked the United Nation and other international bodies to speak for the freedom of people of various locations including Honk Kong, Uygurs, and Taiwan. But they did nothing," Wangchen said. He also reiterated that Tibetans were not seeking independence from Chinese but genuine autonomy which needs to be achieved through reconciliation and dialogue. Wangchen also urged the supporters of Tibet, to organise protests in front of Chinese Missions world over.

"The world is showing a blind eye to crimes of China as everybody wants to gain from doing business with China," he said while thanking the Indian government for its support for preserving Tibet culture and protecting the Dalai Lama. He accused China of being responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

"The entire world knows that you are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. It comes from Wuhan and generated by the Chinese government. Millions of people across the world have died due to it," Wangchen said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

HC asks Centre to give report on present and enhanced capacity of Amphotericin B medicine, current load of black fungus cases, expected rise. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS...

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary files nomination for Assam assembly Speaker's post

BJP MLA Biswajit Daimary on Thursday submitted his nomination paper for the post of the Speaker of the Assam assembly.Saffron party legislator Numal Momin will submit his papers for the Deputy Speakers post.Daimary filed his nomination in p...

Ukraine leader says tensions on border with Russia may last until September

Tension on the Ukrainian-Russian border could continue until September, when Russia is due to complete military exercises in the region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed af...

EU's Breton says "significant" funds available to develop semiconductor industry

The EU Commissioner for internal markets, Thierry Breton, said on Thursday the EU was ready to commit significant funds to expand Europes semiconductor manufacturing industry.After a meeting at the headquarters of key industry equipment sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021