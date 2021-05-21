Left Menu

Violent clash between pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protestors in NYC, one hurt

Violent clashes took between pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protestors at New York City Times Square on Thursday (local-time).

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-05-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 09:53 IST
Violent clash between pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protestors in NYC, one hurt
Pro-Palestinian protestors (Photo Credit - Fox News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Violent clashes took between pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protestors at New York City Times Square on Thursday (local-time). Times Square clashes came just hours after a peace deal was announced between Israel and Hamas that Hamas said would take effect at 2 am Friday, reported Fox News.

One video shows a device exploding after being thrown at a crowd of people on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk. The New York Police Department told Fox News that two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car and one person suffered minor burns. The NYPD's Arson Investigation Squad was probing the incident.

Other videos posted by independent journalist Leeroy Johnson show multiple fights breaking out in the middle of Times Square as police try to dispel the scuffles. An NYPD spokesperson said multiple arrests were made during the protests, reported Fox News.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have marched in America's biggest cities for the last week and a half. Last Tuesday, thousands of protesters shut down traffic as they marched down 42nd Street in Manhattan. Violence escalated around Israel at the beginning of last week, with Hamas firing a reported 4,000 rockets and the Israeli Air Force launching airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021