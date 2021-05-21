Left Menu

5 police, 7 terrorists killed during overnight fighting in southern Afghanistan

Five policemen and seven Taliban terrorists were killed during armed clashes at a police station in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul Thursday night, the provincial council chief confirmed on Friday.

ANI | Zabul | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:46 IST
Zabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Five policemen and seven Taliban terrorists were killed during armed clashes at a police station in Afghanistan's southern province of Zabul Thursday night, the provincial council chief confirmed on Friday. "The terrorists armed with guns and rocket propelled grenades stormed a police station in Shahr-i-Safa district at midnight, triggering clashes which lasted for hours," Zabul Provincial Council Chief Ata Jan Haqbayan told Xinhua.

"A senior police officer in-charge of a police command in the district was among the martyred policemen," the provincial council chief said, adding the policemen in the station fought back and forced the militants to retreat. The mountainous province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years.

Violence lingers in the Asian country as the Taliban have been attempting to seize small towns or districts by launching hit-and-run ambushes against Afghan national security forces. While the U.S. and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. (ANI/Xinhua)

