5 killed, several injured in blast in Balochistan's Chaman city

At least five people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a blast in Chaman city located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

ANI | Chaman (Balochistan) | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a blast in Chaman city located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The blast occurred on Friday near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Balochistan Ameer, Molana Abdul Qadir Loni, but luckily he escaped the assassination attempt, Ary News reported.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has cordoned off the area to collect evidence. On April 22, three people were killed and 13 others got injured in an explosion in the parking lot of a hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom is ongoing for the past several decades. Many Baloch believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

While successive governments have promised to criminalise enforced disappearance, none has taken concrete steps and the practice continues with impunity. Recently, fighting between the Pakistan security forces and Baloch insurgents have intensified in the region. (ANI)

