Left Menu

China's 'space race' with US taking up massive amount of resources, thinning manpower

As China is charting its course to rival the United States in a new race to create a space station, build lunar bases and build a new space order, a reality check of the programmes show that they are taking up inordinate amounts of resources, stretching and thinning out manpower at the National Space Administration (NSA).

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:54 IST
China's 'space race' with US taking up massive amount of resources, thinning manpower
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As China is charting its course to rival the United States in a new race to create a space station, build lunar bases and build a new space order, a reality check of the programmes show that they are taking up inordinate amounts of resources, stretching and thinning out manpower at the National Space Administration (NSA). Asia Times reported that as several programmes are going on simultaneously, unspecified technical breakdowns forced a vital launch to be aborted early on Thursday.

In an interview with local media, NSA director Zhang Kejian said China's space treks could also be hamstrung by an emerging "talent crunch." With many programmes progressing simultaneously, Beijing will find it difficult to bring talent from outside despite the state media's self reliance claims. Chinese media said it is wooing experts from foreign countries to train Chinese engineers to be recruited by the NSA. It signed a memorandum on space cooperation with Russia in March, teasing a joint program to design, construct and operate a lunar base inhabited by Chinese and Russian scientists in 2030s.

Despite this, the work at the NSA is hectic with new plans being worked out to draw more recruits, primarily from the military and tertiary institutions, thus requiring more fresh brains, Asia Times reports. Meanwhile, with the launch of the core module of China's first space station, several experts in the West have raised concerns about the clandestine ambitions behind the construction of the Chinese station and triggering of a new 'space race'.

Beijing is working to match or exceed US capabilities in space to gain "the military, economic, and prestige benefits" of matching the US's capabilities in space, warned a recently-released report by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence. China has heavily increased its overall government funding for space activities in 2020, exceeded only the US.

Despite China ramping up its space research and exploration programme, the country spent USD 8.9 billion in space activities, which is very low compared to the USD 48 billion spent by the US, according to EurAsian Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021