Japanese lawmakers pledge to 'mobilize efforts' to resolve Tibet issue

Japanese lawmakers have congratulated the newly elected president of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering and pledged to "mobilise" efforts towards resolution of the Tibet issue.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:57 IST
Japanese flag . Image Credit: ANI
Japanese lawmakers have congratulated the newly elected president of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering and pledged to "mobilise" efforts towards resolution of the Tibet issue. In his congratulatory message, Japan's former education minister and current chairman of the All-Party Japanese Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, extended his 'heartfelt congratulations to Tsering.

Shimomura said the Japanese Parliamentary Support Group will work in close cooperation with the countries sharing the universal values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law, adding, they will mobilize efforts towards the resolution of the issue of Tibet. He also thanked the outgoing president Lobsang Sangay, for his active service for the last ten years.

The Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and has ever since tried to control the region. The Dalai Lama, who is currently 85-year-old, had earlier announced that upon turning 90 he will decide whether he should be reincarnated.

In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama from the religious lives of Tibetans to crush their identity. During a meeting, Mao Zedong had told the 14th Dalai Lama, that "religion is poison." Makino Seishu, a former Parliament member and Representative of Save Tibet Network Japan, also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Tsering.

In his letter, Makino wrote: 'You [Tsering] have taken the responsibility of the prime minister at this difficult time. We in Japan will be with you in full support'. The former speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has been elected as the president of the Tibetan government, officially called the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Tsering successfully secured 34,324 votes for the post of 'Sikyong' (President) of the 17th Parliament-in-Exile of the Central Tibetan Administration in the final round of election that was held on April 11. On the other hand, Kalsang Dorjee Aukatsang won 28,907 votes in the recently held polls.

Tsering will succeed Lobsang Sangay, who was a vocal critic of Beijing during his 10-year tenure. The first directly elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration was Lobsang Tenzin. He was elected for the position on August 20, 2001.

The United States has congratulated Penpa Tsering on his election as the next Sikyong/President of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). "The United States congratulates Penpa Tsering on his election as the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) next Sikyong. We look forward to working with him and the CTA to support the global Tibetan diaspora," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet.

Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu also sent a congratulatory letter to Penpa Tsering and underscored: "Tibetan people's strive for self-determination and promised to work together to safeguard their values of democracy, freedom and human rights."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

