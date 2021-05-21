Left Menu

10 killed during repairs of sewage disposal plant in Russia

Ten people were killed during the repairs at a sewage disposal plant in Russia's southern Rostov region, eight more people remain in hospital, the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

ANI | Rostov | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:34 IST
10 killed during repairs of sewage disposal plant in Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Rostov [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Ten people were killed during the repairs at a sewage disposal plant in Russia's southern Rostov region, eight more people remain in hospital, the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Emergency services earlier reported that seven workers were killed in Rostov region's Dmitriadovka village because of gas poisoning during the repairs. The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities.

"The death toll grew to 10 people, eight people are in hospital, five of them are in an intensive care unit, the condition of three people is assessed as moderately severe," the city administration said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021