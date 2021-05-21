Left Menu

UK pushes forward "Global Pandemic Radar" to tackle COVID-19 variants

British government Friday launched plans for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" to identify emerging COVID-19 variants and track new diseases around the world.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 22:41 IST
UK pushes forward "Global Pandemic Radar" to tackle COVID-19 variants
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British government Friday launched plans for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" to identify emerging COVID-19 variants and track new diseases around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) will lead an implementation group, supported by the Wellcome Trust, to launch this new international partnership to identify, track and share data on new COVID-19 variants and monitor vaccine resistance in populations, according to a statement from the British government.

The "Global Pandemic Radar" is expected to be fully up and running with a network of surveillance hubs before the end of 2021, the statement also said. "We need to build a system of disease surveillance fit for the 21st century, with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the statement.

"A 'Global Pandemic Radar' will ensure that we are vigilant to new variants and emerging pathogens, and can rapidly develop the vaccines and treatments needed to stop them in their tracks," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021